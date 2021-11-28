Previous
Winter Wonderland by pdulis
Winter Wonderland

First snow fall in Toronto. It was a reminder–no matter how old you became and how much you’d seen–things could still be new if you were willing to believe they still mattered.
Peter Dulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Allison Maltese ace
How beautiful. It looks very Oriental somehow. We had a few flurries today, but none of it stuck.
November 29th, 2021  
