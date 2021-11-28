Sign up
Photo 1343
Winter Wonderland
First snow fall in Toronto. It was a reminder–no matter how old you became and how much you’d seen–things could still be new if you were willing to believe they still mattered.
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
28th November 2021 7:23pm
snow
bridge
ducks
winter
toronto
Allison Maltese
ace
How beautiful. It looks very Oriental somehow. We had a few flurries today, but none of it stuck.
November 29th, 2021
