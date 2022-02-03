Sign up
Discuss
Photo 1410
Soleil
Architectural Abstracts
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1775
photos
396
followers
57
following
386% complete
View this month »
1403
1404
1405
1406
1407
1408
1409
1410
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
31st January 2022 5:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
monochrome
,
architectural
,
abstracts
Corinne C
ace
A great angle! The high contrast highlights the various lines of the building
February 4th, 2022
Mags
ace
Like a modern Leaning Tower of Pisa! Very cool and your calendar view is spectacular!
February 4th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Cool angle, Neat building. Fantastic shot!
February 4th, 2022
