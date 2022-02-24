Sign up
Photo 1431
Kawarthas Winter Cabin
Early settlers would arrive here by canoe, able to bring only the barest of necessities, and would have to build their home, clear land and plant crops in order to survive the winter.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1796
photos
398
followers
57
following
392% complete
View this month »
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
1431
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
20th February 2022 6:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
monochrome
,
cabin
,
ontario
,
kawarthas
Mags
ace
Beautiful winter scene!
February 25th, 2022
Christina
Oh weren't they hardy - I bet those houses were cold!
February 25th, 2022
