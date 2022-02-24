Previous
Kawarthas Winter Cabin by pdulis
Kawarthas Winter Cabin

Early settlers would arrive here by canoe, able to bring only the barest of necessities, and would have to build their home, clear land and plant crops in order to survive the winter.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Mags ace
Beautiful winter scene!
February 25th, 2022  
Christina
Oh weren't they hardy - I bet those houses were cold!
February 25th, 2022  
