Photo 1441
Psychedelic Mirror
Fun with bubbles ...
6th March 2022
6th Mar 22
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
mirror
water
oil
Esther Rosenberg
You getting so arty here Peter :) haven't seen that from you last year! Great editing , love the colors in the bubbles and that heart makes is so sweet!
March 7th, 2022
