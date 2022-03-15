Previous
Phantom Love by pdulis
Photo 1450

Phantom Love

Locking down love has never been easy ...
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Love the beautiful warm glow, the sign and the “hint” of a walker.
March 16th, 2022  
Great capture.
March 16th, 2022  
