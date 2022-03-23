Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1458
Vintage Retro Abandoned
Found in the woods of McLeans Auto Wreckers
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1823
photos
396
followers
57
following
399% complete
View this month »
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
winter
,
abandoned
,
auto
Milanie
ace
Wonderfully captured! Great setting for it
March 24th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
The trees in the background just add so much to the whole shot. Beautiful composed capturem ,nice light and once a very cool car!
March 24th, 2022
Kaylynn
So much beauty to this picture - you’ve got a really great perception for photography
March 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close