Photo 1469
Colors of Miami
Nothing says Miami quite like the pastel colors of the iconic Art Deco buildings
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
7
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1834
photos
396
followers
57
following
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
colors
,
miami
,
art
,
cityscape
,
deco
LManning (Laura)
ace
Brilliant.
April 4th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Really clever shot
April 4th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
❤️
April 4th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Almost an abstract
April 4th, 2022
Laura
ace
Fantastic shot and processing.
April 4th, 2022
*lynn
ace
cool
April 4th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love it
April 4th, 2022
