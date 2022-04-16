Previous
The Ice Cream Man by pdulis
Photo 1482

The Ice Cream Man

You can't buy happiness, but you can buy ice cream :)
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Perfect for your series - love the colors and the ice cream stand!
April 17th, 2022  
As long as she got vanilla :) Great building, cool editing.
April 17th, 2022  
Beautiful colors!!!
April 17th, 2022  
Sweet toy world
April 17th, 2022  
Looks like a painting.
April 17th, 2022  
Outstanding!! Thank God for ice cream! I love the stained glass windows, and that door!
April 17th, 2022  
