Miami Beach Art Deco Architecture by pdulis
Photo 1486

Miami Beach Art Deco Architecture

n Miami Beach, Art Deco is easy to spot, with its eye-catching bright colors and pastels, as well as its geometric lines and curves, chrome accents, window “eyebrows” and fountains.
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful image. I love the symmetry. Such a unique and colorful city.
April 21st, 2022  
Lisa Poland ace
Very cool building.
April 21st, 2022  
KWind ace
Great building!
April 21st, 2022  
Milanie ace
Fascinating buildig
April 21st, 2022  
