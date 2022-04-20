Sign up
Photo 1486
Miami Beach Art Deco Architecture
n Miami Beach, Art Deco is easy to spot, with its eye-catching bright colors and pastels, as well as its geometric lines and curves, chrome accents, window “eyebrows” and fountains.
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
4
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1851
photos
395
followers
57
following
407% complete
View this month »
1479
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
windows
,
miami
,
art
,
architecture
,
deco
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful image. I love the symmetry. Such a unique and colorful city.
April 21st, 2022
Lisa Poland
ace
Very cool building.
April 21st, 2022
KWind
ace
Great building!
April 21st, 2022
Milanie
ace
Fascinating buildig
April 21st, 2022
