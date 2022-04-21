Sign up
Photo 1487
Vegas Nights
The architecture in Las Vegas is a beautiful blend of modern, deconstructive and tacky designs... I was happy with the Prada building :)
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
2
1
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Kartia
Stunning building.
April 22nd, 2022
Mags
Super shot! The devil wears Prada. LOL!
April 22nd, 2022
