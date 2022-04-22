Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1488
Symbol of Multiculturalism
This Beaux-Arts style of architecture recognizes Toronto as a benchmark of multiculturalism.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1853
photos
395
followers
57
following
407% complete
View this month »
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd April 2022 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
toronto
,
statute
,
multicultural
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close