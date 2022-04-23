Sign up
Photo 1489
Street Art Toronto
Toronto has an incredible street art scene. This one's close to the famous Union Station.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
8
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Tags
art
,
metal
,
sculpture
,
toronto
Milanie
ace
Nice framing
April 24th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
Great shot!
April 24th, 2022
Mags
ace
Interesting!
April 24th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
I love that. Your shot frames the building perfectly.
April 24th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Very cool effect. Is this a newish installation.
April 24th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Wonderful framing
April 24th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Very cool framing
April 24th, 2022
Rick
ace
Awesome pov and capture.
April 24th, 2022
