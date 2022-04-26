Sign up
Photo 1492
A Tree Unlike Other Trees
Pushed to the realm of iconic artificiality, this unreal tree instills a childlike sense of curiosity.
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Tags
tree
,
storm
,
mississauga
,
iconic
jackie edwards
ace
Very futuristic.
April 27th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
That crazy sky sets it off so well! What an interesting interpretation of a tree! Great capture!
April 27th, 2022
Allison Maltese
ace
This is quite an amazing structure. Wonderful light and sky in this capture.
April 27th, 2022
Mags
ace
Oh my gosh! What a structure.
April 27th, 2022
Linda Godwin
Almost alien like
April 27th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
This could be in a movie or book!
April 27th, 2022
