St. Lawrence Park Gazebo by pdulis
St. Lawrence Park Gazebo

The St Lawrence Park Gazebo lookout over Lake Ontario is spectacular at sunrise ...
13th May 2022 13th May 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
gloria jones ace
Another stunner :)
May 14th, 2022  
Mags ace
How beautiful!
May 14th, 2022  
Nada ace
Gorgeous
May 14th, 2022  
John Durham
love that sunlight
May 14th, 2022  
Babs ace
So peaceful, fav
May 14th, 2022  
Lisa Poland ace
Gorgeous spot.
May 14th, 2022  
