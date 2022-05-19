Sign up
Photo 1515
Collingwood Grain Terminals
The Terminals Collingwood's grain terminals were built in 1929 and had and an astounding storage capacity of 2 million bushels of grain. The terminals were used for grain service for 64 years, which ended in 1993.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
6
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Tags
lake
,
terminal
,
grain
,
huron
,
collingwood
Milanie
ace
They still look in pretty good shape - pretty area there
May 20th, 2022
Rick
ace
Great capture. Does almost look like it could still be in service.
May 20th, 2022
eDorre Andresen
ace
Neat history shot
May 20th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a cool building and great story.
May 20th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice colors
May 20th, 2022
Gavin.J
Great looking scene:)
May 20th, 2022
