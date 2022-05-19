Previous
Collingwood Grain Terminals by pdulis
Collingwood Grain Terminals

The Terminals Collingwood's grain terminals were built in 1929 and had and an astounding storage capacity of 2 million bushels of grain. The terminals were used for grain service for 64 years, which ended in 1993.
Peter Dulis

Photo Details

Milanie
They still look in pretty good shape - pretty area there
May 20th, 2022  
Rick
Great capture. Does almost look like it could still be in service.
May 20th, 2022  
eDorre Andresen
Neat history shot
May 20th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg
What a cool building and great story.
May 20th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger
Nice colors
May 20th, 2022  
Gavin.J
Great looking scene:)
May 20th, 2022  
