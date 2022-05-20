Sign up
Photo 1516
Balsam Lake Sunrise
Now that summer is officially here, here's a drone shot to make you feel a little cooler :)
20th May 2022
20th May 22
1
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1509
1510
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
FC2103
Taken
21st February 2022 8:14am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
winter
,
lake
,
ontario
,
drone
,
balsam
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love those clouds!
May 21st, 2022
