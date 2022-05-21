Sign up
Photo 1517
Stormy Morning ...
I like the way the morning can be stormy and the afternoon clear and sparkly as a jewel in the water.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
3
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
21st May 2022 8:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
storm
,
boat
,
lake
,
ontario
,
tannery
LManning (Laura)
ace
What gorgeous colours.
May 22nd, 2022
Mags
ace
Love that sky!!!
May 22nd, 2022
Corinne C
ace
The colors are fantastic!
May 22nd, 2022
