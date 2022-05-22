Sign up
Photo 1518
Home on the Range ...
Life is like a wild horse. You ride it or it rides you...
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
2
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1883
photos
393
followers
57
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
18th May 2022 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
horse
,
farm
,
ranch
Corinne C
ace
Lovely place
May 23rd, 2022
Mags
ace
Wow! I could live there very happily.
May 23rd, 2022
