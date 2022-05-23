Previous
Next
RendezViews West by pdulis
Photo 1519

RendezViews West

Toronto's most colourful patio RendezViews is hosting a block party series throughout the summer that'll make you feel like you're in Miami. It's totally unique with the art murals and live music.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
416% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bucktree
Exciting
May 24th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
nice with the b&w conversion
May 24th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful pov.
May 24th, 2022  
Rick ace
Really cool looking art work. Awesome capture.
May 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise