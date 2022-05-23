Sign up
Photo 1519
RendezViews West
Toronto's most colourful patio RendezViews is hosting a block party series throughout the summer that'll make you feel like you're in Miami. It's totally unique with the art murals and live music.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
4
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1884
photos
393
followers
57
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
23rd May 2022 5:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
party
,
city
,
toronto
,
monochrome
,
block
Bucktree
Exciting
May 24th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
nice with the b&w conversion
May 24th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful pov.
May 24th, 2022
Rick
ace
Really cool looking art work. Awesome capture.
May 24th, 2022
