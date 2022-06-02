Previous
York Weston Bridge Jogger by pdulis
Photo 1529

York Weston Bridge Jogger

I love the geometry of this bridge. Serendipity brought this jogger along just at the right time.
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Mags ace
Nice!
June 3rd, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
It’s a fabulous design.
June 3rd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
That was serendipity. Having a person on the bridge makes it special. Beautiful symmetry.
June 3rd, 2022  
