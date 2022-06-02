Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1529
York Weston Bridge Jogger
I love the geometry of this bridge. Serendipity brought this jogger along just at the right time.
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1894
photos
387
followers
56
following
418% complete
View this month »
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
2nd June 2022 5:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
weston
,
jogger
Mags
ace
Nice!
June 3rd, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
It’s a fabulous design.
June 3rd, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
That was serendipity. Having a person on the bridge makes it special. Beautiful symmetry.
June 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close