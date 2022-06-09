Sign up
Sittin' on the Dock of the Bay
Sittin' in the morning sun
I'll be sittin' when the evening comes
Watching the ships roll in
Then I watch them roll away again, yeah ...
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
1
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1901
photos
387
followers
56
following
420% complete
View this month »
1529
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
5th June 2022 7:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
bay
,
ontario
,
dock
Jennifer Eurell
ace
I was playing that song on my uke this morning. It is a very nice dock.
June 10th, 2022
