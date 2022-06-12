Sign up
Photo 1539
Holland Marsh
The Marsh reveals rich, fertile earth called "muck soil." The rich muck soil of the area is well suited to growing root vegetables including carrots, onions, beets and parsnips that feeds 75% of Ontario and 65% of Canada.
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1904
photos
386
followers
56
following
421% complete
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
10th June 2022 6:08pm
Privacy
Public
marsh
,
holland
,
ontario
,
soil
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautifully captured. Like the lines of the farmers land, and the sky tops the shot .
June 13th, 2022
Rick
ace
Great pov and leading lines. Awesome capture.
June 13th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
That is beautiful farmland. Love the lines leading into the distance.
June 13th, 2022
