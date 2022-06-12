Previous
Next
Holland Marsh by pdulis
Photo 1539

Holland Marsh

The Marsh reveals rich, fertile earth called "muck soil." The rich muck soil of the area is well suited to growing root vegetables including carrots, onions, beets and parsnips that feeds 75% of Ontario and 65% of Canada.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
421% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautifully captured. Like the lines of the farmers land, and the sky tops the shot .
June 13th, 2022  
Rick ace
Great pov and leading lines. Awesome capture.
June 13th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
That is beautiful farmland. Love the lines leading into the distance.
June 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise