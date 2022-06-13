Previous
Holland Marsh Migrant Worker by pdulis
Holland Marsh Migrant Worker

The farms are heavily reliant on highly skilled and trained migrant workers from Mexico, China and the Caribbean
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Rick ace
Nice capture.
June 14th, 2022  
