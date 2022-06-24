Previous
Next
Penetanguishene Canoe by pdulis
Photo 1551

Penetanguishene Canoe

The town of Penetanguishene is one of the oldest in Canada west of Quebec City. The pioneers arrived by canoe around August 1, 1615.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
425% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
lovely and peaceful ... great lighting and shadows
June 25th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely scene and so serene
June 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise