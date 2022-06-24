Sign up
Photo 1551
Penetanguishene Canoe
The town of Penetanguishene is one of the oldest in Canada west of Quebec City. The pioneers arrived by canoe around August 1, 1615.
24th June 2022
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
*lynn
lovely and peaceful ... great lighting and shadows
June 25th, 2022
Joan Robillard
Lovely scene and so serene
June 25th, 2022
