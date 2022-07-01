Sign up
Photo 1558
Dragon's Blood Flower
Dragon's blood is a natural plant resin. It's dark red in color, which is part of what gives dragon's blood its name. Masses of tiny star-shaped flowers adorn this quick-growing succulent foliage ground cover.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Tags
flower
,
blood
,
dragon's
