Photo 1568
“Sunrise Sunset"
“Sunrise Sunset" is about trying to get to a place where life is simple and stress and life challenges do not get in the way of our happiness...
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
7
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1933
photos
389
followers
56
following
1561
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
10th July 2022 10:12pm
sunset
lake
ontario
erie
Mags
ace
Looks so peaceful and beautiful!
July 11th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, that’s where I want to be right now
July 11th, 2022
Linda Godwin
Looks so inviting
July 11th, 2022
Bucktree
Nice place to chill.
July 11th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
That sounds like just what I need......
July 11th, 2022
Julie Duncan
ace
Tranquil!
July 11th, 2022
Julie Ryan
So relaxing
July 11th, 2022
