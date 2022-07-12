Previous
Lake Erie Kayaking by pdulis
Photo 1569

Lake Erie Kayaking

“Love many, trust few, but always paddle your own canoe.” -American proverb
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful light, and ripples in the water.
July 13th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Neat proverb! Wonderful minimal shot
July 13th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Love the red and purple
July 13th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful minimalism!
July 13th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Spectacular. Too bad you're not doing the make-30 challenge, this would be a great shot for tomorrow's prompt, 'eyecatching'. :)
July 13th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great image and use of negative space
July 13th, 2022  
