Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1569
Lake Erie Kayaking
“Love many, trust few, but always paddle your own canoe.” -American proverb
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
6
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1934
photos
389
followers
56
following
429% complete
View this month »
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
10th July 2022 10:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
lake
,
ontario
,
kayak
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful light, and ripples in the water.
July 13th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Neat proverb! Wonderful minimal shot
July 13th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Love the red and purple
July 13th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful minimalism!
July 13th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Spectacular. Too bad you're not doing the make-30 challenge, this would be a great shot for tomorrow's prompt, 'eyecatching'. :)
July 13th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Great image and use of negative space
July 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close