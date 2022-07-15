Previous
Farmer Girls by pdulis
Photo 1572

Farmer Girls

My grand daughter and her friend
We are off to Manitoulin island - a place of majestic sunsets - hope the internet is good enough to send back some photos :)
Peter Dulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
LManning (Laura) ace
Super cute!
Enjoy the island.
July 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
Healthy and happy girls in the country!
July 16th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Cute shot, enjoy the sunsets :)
July 16th, 2022  
Bill ace
How cute. Looks like an old Ford tractor.
July 16th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Lookin good
July 16th, 2022  
