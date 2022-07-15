Sign up
Photo 1572
Farmer Girls
My grand daughter and her friend
We are off to Manitoulin island - a place of majestic sunsets - hope the internet is good enough to send back some photos :)
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
5
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1937
photos
389
followers
56
following
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
1572
Tags
girls
,
tractor
LManning (Laura)
ace
Super cute!
Enjoy the island.
July 16th, 2022
Mags
ace
Healthy and happy girls in the country!
July 16th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Cute shot, enjoy the sunsets :)
July 16th, 2022
Bill
ace
How cute. Looks like an old Ford tractor.
July 16th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Lookin good
July 16th, 2022
