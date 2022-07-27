Sign up
Photo 1584
Young Love ...
The heart that loves is always young ...
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
4
6
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
10
4
6
365 - The 2nd Year
Canon EOS 6D
27th July 2022 11:03pm
Tags
sunset
,
lake
,
island
,
manitoulin
Julie Duncan
ace
How beautiful!
July 28th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
This reminds me s much of a shot I posted in March taken in HI. Beautiful
July 28th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
So romantic! Beautifully capture of the moment, cute quote.
July 28th, 2022
Rick
ace
Lovely capture.
July 28th, 2022
