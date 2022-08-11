Sign up
Photo 1599
Toronto Core Downtown
Downtown accounts for only 3% of Toronto's land area, yet it is Canada's largest employment cluster with over 500,000 jobs.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
5
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a...
1964
photos
385
followers
55
following
Tags
office
,
tower
,
toronto
,
cn
Bill
ace
Very nice capture of a beautiful city.
August 12th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautiful light, composition, reflections
August 12th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Super composition...great lines
August 12th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 12th, 2022
eDorre Andresen
ace
Neat shot and interesting fact
August 12th, 2022
