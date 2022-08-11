Previous
Toronto Core Downtown by pdulis
Toronto Core Downtown

Downtown accounts for only 3% of Toronto's land area, yet it is Canada's largest employment cluster with over 500,000 jobs.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a...
Bill ace
Very nice capture of a beautiful city.
August 12th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Beautiful light, composition, reflections
August 12th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Super composition...great lines
August 12th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 12th, 2022  
eDorre Andresen ace
Neat shot and interesting fact
August 12th, 2022  
