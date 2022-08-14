Sign up
Photo 1602
Toronto Framed
Lake Ontario water levels seem down a bit - but I love the shoreline ...
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
4
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a...
1967
photos
384
followers
55
following
438% complete
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
1602
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
12th August 2022 8:34am
Privacy
Public
amyK
ace
Lovely natural framing
August 15th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful color!
August 15th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A beautifully captured scenery. Water levels are a concern in many places.
August 15th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful shoreline for the image, I am sure the lake/ wildlife is better off with higher levels of water. Stunning shot, so peaceful.
August 15th, 2022
