Toronto Framed by pdulis
Photo 1602

Toronto Framed

Lake Ontario water levels seem down a bit - but I love the shoreline ...
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Peter Dulis

To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a...
amyK
Lovely natural framing
August 15th, 2022  
Mags
Beautiful color!
August 15th, 2022  
Corinne C
A beautifully captured scenery. Water levels are a concern in many places.
August 15th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg
Beautiful shoreline for the image, I am sure the lake/ wildlife is better off with higher levels of water. Stunning shot, so peaceful.
August 15th, 2022  
