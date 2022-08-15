Sign up
Photo 1603
Skyline View
Tommy Thompson Park is located on the Leslie Street Spit, a man made peninsula that extends for about 5 km out into Lake Ontario providing a quiet place to walk and explore and offering some excellent views of the Toronto skyline.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
2
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a...
1968
photos
384
followers
55
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
15th August 2022 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
lake
,
skyline
,
tommy
,
toronto
,
ontario
,
thompson
Mags
ace
What a lovely skyline!
August 16th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous cityscape! I love Toronto!
August 16th, 2022
