Photo 1604
Leuty Lifeguard Station
The Leuty Lifeguard Station is still the headquarters for many of Toronto's lifeguards and the staff have been credited with saving over 6,000 lives during the Station's 100-year history.
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a...
1969
photos
384
followers
55
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
15th August 2022 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
station
,
ontario
,
lifeguard
,
leuty
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful image. Love all the fun looking things like boats, kayaks and water. Love the clouds also.
August 17th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
It does look well maintained. One would think there wouldn't be much need for lifeguarding on a lake but I guess it can get dangerous!
August 17th, 2022
Mags
ace
Nicely captured! I don't think I've ever seen anything comparable in the states.
August 17th, 2022
