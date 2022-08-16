Previous
Next
Leuty Lifeguard Station by pdulis
Photo 1604

Leuty Lifeguard Station

The Leuty Lifeguard Station is still the headquarters for many of Toronto's lifeguards and the staff have been credited with saving over 6,000 lives during the Station's 100-year history.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a...
439% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful image. Love all the fun looking things like boats, kayaks and water. Love the clouds also.
August 17th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
It does look well maintained. One would think there wouldn't be much need for lifeguarding on a lake but I guess it can get dangerous!
August 17th, 2022  
Mags ace
Nicely captured! I don't think I've ever seen anything comparable in the states.
August 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise