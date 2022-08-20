Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1608
Kawartha Nights
Wonderful night skies when you get out of the cities. Here you get a glimpse of the Milky Way.
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a...
1973
photos
380
followers
54
following
440% complete
View this month »
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
1607
1608
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
20th August 2022 1:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
way
,
stars
,
milky
,
kawartha
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture of the night sky. I wonder if the circle of stars about center is part of a constellation.
August 21st, 2022
*lynn
ace
excellent
August 21st, 2022
Leslie
ace
wonderfully framed
August 21st, 2022
Bill
ace
Really nice use of the trees in this dark sky shot.
August 21st, 2022
Milanie
ace
Really nice shot
August 21st, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
August 21st, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
So beautiful! When I was a child and moved to California, I always wondered where the stars went. We mostly get the major constellations and planets here.
August 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close