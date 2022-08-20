Previous
Kawartha Nights by pdulis
Kawartha Nights

Wonderful night skies when you get out of the cities. Here you get a glimpse of the Milky Way.
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Peter Dulis

Mags ace
Beautiful capture of the night sky. I wonder if the circle of stars about center is part of a constellation.
August 21st, 2022  
*lynn ace
excellent
August 21st, 2022  
Leslie ace
wonderfully framed
August 21st, 2022  
Bill ace
Really nice use of the trees in this dark sky shot.
August 21st, 2022  
Milanie ace
Really nice shot
August 21st, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
August 21st, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
So beautiful! When I was a child and moved to California, I always wondered where the stars went. We mostly get the major constellations and planets here.
August 21st, 2022  
