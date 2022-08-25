Sign up
Photo 1613
Unusual Guest
This Praying Mantis has decided to take up residence on our front porch. Doesn't seem to mind me getting close with a macro lens :)
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
1978
photos
379
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
25th August 2022 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
mantis
,
praying
Walks @ 7
ace
What a patient little one, wonderful DoF
August 26th, 2022
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
August 26th, 2022
