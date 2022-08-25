Previous
Unusual Guest by pdulis
Unusual Guest

This Praying Mantis has decided to take up residence on our front porch. Doesn't seem to mind me getting close with a macro lens :)
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Peter Dulis

To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
Walks @ 7 ace
What a patient little one, wonderful DoF
August 26th, 2022  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
August 26th, 2022  
