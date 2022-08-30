Previous
Next
Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by pdulis
Photo 1618

Adventures of Huckleberry Finn

Took my grandson and his friend on a fishing adventure today. It was something right out of Huckleberry Finn, a fictional character created by Mark Twain who loved fishing.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
443% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

George ace
Superb composition.
August 30th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Classic childhood! Love this
August 30th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
And would make a super book cover illustration ! A timeless scene and composition ! big fav
August 30th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
Beautiful,like from a movie scene❤️⭐️
August 30th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Love the story this shot tells...
August 30th, 2022  
Mags ace
Definitely a Huck moment!
August 30th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
August 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise