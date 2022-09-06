Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1625
Mad Max Fury Road
This reminded me of Fury Road, a post-apocalyptic wasteland in the film Mad Max ... hope our world never goes there
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
1990
photos
377
followers
53
following
445% complete
View this month »
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
5th September 2022 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
mad
,
max
,
wasteland
Mags
ace
The bridge does look trashed compared to the beautiful view from it.
September 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close