Previous
Next
Mad Max Fury Road by pdulis
Photo 1625

Mad Max Fury Road

This reminded me of Fury Road, a post-apocalyptic wasteland in the film Mad Max ... hope our world never goes there
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
445% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
The bridge does look trashed compared to the beautiful view from it.
September 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise