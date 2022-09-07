Sign up
Photo 1626
Boys Will Be Boys
Exploring the water tunnel at Del Gap Slateford Creek Falls
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
7
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
1991
photos
377
followers
53
following
445% complete
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
5th September 2022 11:22am
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
falls
,
water
,
tunnel
,
del
,
creek
,
gap
,
slateford
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture! Looks like you were standing in the muck to shoot it too.
September 7th, 2022
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice! What kids wouldn't investigate that tunnel! :)
September 7th, 2022
Bucktree
ace
Nice framing and dof.
September 7th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
They will have great memories of visiting such fun places.
September 7th, 2022
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice natural framing
September 7th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
A great photo of youthful adventures.
September 7th, 2022
Pam
ace
They will love this image when they are older. Great shot!
September 7th, 2022
