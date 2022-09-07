Previous
Boys Will Be Boys by pdulis
Photo 1626

Boys Will Be Boys

Exploring the water tunnel at Del Gap Slateford Creek Falls
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Peter Dulis

Mags ace
Wonderful capture! Looks like you were standing in the muck to shoot it too.
September 7th, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice! What kids wouldn't investigate that tunnel! :)
September 7th, 2022  
Bucktree ace
Nice framing and dof.
September 7th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
They will have great memories of visiting such fun places.
September 7th, 2022  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice natural framing
September 7th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
A great photo of youthful adventures.
September 7th, 2022  
Pam ace
They will love this image when they are older. Great shot!
September 7th, 2022  
