Previous
Next
Fishing Oasis by pdulis
Photo 1628

Fishing Oasis

One more fishing adventure with the boys before back to school ...
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
446% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such an idyllic place for the boys to enjoy their fishing -lovely shot with great reflections and the cirles in the water ! fav
September 9th, 2022  
Bucktree ace
Nice little hidden honey hole. Beautiful capture.
September 9th, 2022  
Wylie ace
looks a fun day out.
September 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise