Photo 1634
Spot the color :)
Toronto King Street Streetcar during the rain
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
night
,
street
,
king
,
rain
,
toronto
,
streetcar
Walks @ 7
ace
Full of Zing!
September 16th, 2022
