Previous
Next
Art Gallery of Ontario by pdulis
Photo 1645

Art Gallery of Ontario

This is an old Art Gallery of Ontario museum with a interesting addition designed by Frank Gehry. Toronto is a beautiful place to get lost in :)
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
450% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Great shot! The work of Frank Gehry is wonderful, Lx
September 27th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Cool image.
September 27th, 2022  
Mags ace
Great image!
September 27th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
I love it! To me it looks a bit like a space ship is hovering above and behind that lovely old building.
September 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise