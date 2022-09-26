Sign up
Photo 1645
Art Gallery of Ontario
This is an old Art Gallery of Ontario museum with a interesting addition designed by Frank Gehry. Toronto is a beautiful place to get lost in :)
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
4
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
2010
photos
372
followers
54
following
450% complete
View this month »
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
1643
1644
1645
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
14th January 2022 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
gallery
,
toronto
Suzanne
ace
Great shot! The work of Frank Gehry is wonderful, Lx
September 27th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Cool image.
September 27th, 2022
Mags
ace
Great image!
September 27th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
I love it! To me it looks a bit like a space ship is hovering above and behind that lovely old building.
September 27th, 2022
