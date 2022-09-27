Sign up
Photo 1646
The Matrix
The Matrix is a computer-generated dream world designed to keep humans under control. Sounds a little familiar today :)
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
3
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
2011
photos
372
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd April 2022 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toronto
,
matrix
,
allen
,
galleria
,
lambert
Maggiemae
ace
I don't think I would want to watch this let alone imagine being in it! Amazing reproduction!
September 28th, 2022
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
September 28th, 2022
eDorre Andresen
ace
Just wow!
September 28th, 2022
