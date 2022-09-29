Previous
Foggy Morning by pdulis
Photo 1648

Foggy Morning

Gull River this morning ...
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
Allison Williams ace
Fabulous!
September 30th, 2022  
Skip Tribby - ​🇬🇧 ace
Gorgeous composition!
September 30th, 2022  
Allison Maltese ace
I agree with Skip and Allison. This is so beautiful. I love that foggy atmosphere and the beautifully detailed trees.
September 30th, 2022  
Dawn ace
So lovely
September 30th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Totally gorgeous!
September 30th, 2022  
