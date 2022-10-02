Sign up
Photo 1651
Horizon Sunrise
There's a sunrise and a sunset every single day, and they're absolutely free. Don't miss so many of them :)
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
1
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
2016
photos
371
followers
53
following
452% complete
1644
1645
1646
1647
1648
1649
1650
1651
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
29th September 2022 8:44am
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
,
balsam
Jane Pittenger
ace
So calming and the bird brushes are a nice addition
October 3rd, 2022
