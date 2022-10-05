Previous
Trillium Park Toronto by pdulis
Trillium Park Toronto

Trillium Park has the best views of Toronto and is especially nice at sunrise or sunset
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
Corinne C ace
Wonderful contrast between the warm fall colors and the blue-grey of the lake and city
October 6th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful view of the city. Love all your fall color.
October 6th, 2022  
Rick ace
Beautiful view of the city. Great shot.
October 6th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What wonderful colors together
October 6th, 2022  
Christina ace
It certainly is a beautiful cityscape.
October 6th, 2022  
