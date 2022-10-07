Previous
Balsam Lake Reflections by pdulis
Photo 1656

Balsam Lake Reflections

Thanksgiving in Canada this weekend. Time to spend family time together at Balsam Lake. For all those celebrating Thanksgiving - I wish you all the best
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
Tunia McClure ace
The water is so clear.
October 8th, 2022  
