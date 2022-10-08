Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1657
Coboconk Colors
This small village in the heart of the Kawartha region of Ontario is alive with color. Happy Thanksgiving :)
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
2022
photos
370
followers
53
following
453% complete
1650
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
7th October 2022 8:05pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
colors
,
gull
,
river
,
fall
,
thanksgiving
,
ontario
,
coboconk
Nigel Rogers
ace
Beautiful colours and reflections - fav
October 8th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Stunning...superb clarity
October 8th, 2022
