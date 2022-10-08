Previous
Coboconk Colors by pdulis
Coboconk Colors

This small village in the heart of the Kawartha region of Ontario is alive with color. Happy Thanksgiving :)
Peter Dulis

Nigel Rogers ace
Beautiful colours and reflections - fav
October 8th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Stunning...superb clarity
October 8th, 2022  
