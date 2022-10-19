Sign up
Photo 1668
Early Morning Fishing
It’s not just the sunshine that makes fishing a refreshing start to the day. It’s memories of all the times spent with friends and family on the water.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
5
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
2033
photos
371
followers
53
following
1661
1662
1663
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
8th October 2022 9:30am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
fishing
,
balsam
Jane Pittenger
ace
The pink and red together make this pop
October 20th, 2022
bkb in the city
Peter that is so true
October 20th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Nice color and composition. I love the lonely fisherman at sunrise
October 20th, 2022
Rick
ace
How true that is. Great capture.
October 20th, 2022
Milanie
ace
So very true - and those reflections aren't bad either!
October 20th, 2022
