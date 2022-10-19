Previous
Early Morning Fishing by pdulis
Photo 1668

Early Morning Fishing

It’s not just the sunshine that makes fishing a refreshing start to the day. It’s memories of all the times spent with friends and family on the water.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
Jane Pittenger ace
The pink and red together make this pop
October 20th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Peter that is so true
October 20th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Nice color and composition. I love the lonely fisherman at sunrise
October 20th, 2022  
Rick ace
How true that is. Great capture.
October 20th, 2022  
Milanie ace
So very true - and those reflections aren't bad either!
October 20th, 2022  
