Fall on the Farm by pdulis
Fall on the Farm

Fall has always been my favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
Bucktree ace
Beautiful farm scene. The fall colors are amazing.
October 21st, 2022  
Dianne
Beautiful scene.
October 21st, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Such a classic scene
October 21st, 2022  
Rick ace
Beautiful colors for the fall. Great shot.
October 21st, 2022  
