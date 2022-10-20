Sign up
Photo 1669
Fall on the Farm
Fall has always been my favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale.
20th October 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
2034
photos
371
followers
53
following
457% complete
View this month »
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
farm
,
cows
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful farm scene. The fall colors are amazing.
October 21st, 2022
Dianne
Beautiful scene.
October 21st, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Such a classic scene
October 21st, 2022
Rick
ace
Beautiful colors for the fall. Great shot.
October 21st, 2022
