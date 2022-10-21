Sign up
Photo 1670
Autumn on Lake Ontario
Autumn is a time to be mellow ...
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
6
8
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
8
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
21st October 2022 6:22pm
Privacy
Public
tree
autumn
lake
ontario
bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
October 22nd, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderful capture.
October 22nd, 2022
Milanie
ace
What amazing lighting you've captured
October 22nd, 2022
Rick
ace
Lovely.
October 22nd, 2022
KWind
ace
such a beautiful scene!
October 22nd, 2022
Mags
ace
Love those wispy tree branches.
October 22nd, 2022
